He always loved me like a son: Mohanlal on TP Madhavan

Screen icon Mohanlal has fond memories of actor T P Madhavan who was the first general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He recalls that Madhavan, who breathed his last on Wednesday morning, had always loved him like a son.

“Our beloved Madhavettan who had done supporting roles in over 600 films in a career spanning four decades is no more. I was able to work with him in many movies during various phases of my career. 'Uyarangalil,' 'Sarvakalashala,' 'Moonnam Mura,' 'Ulladakkam,' 'Pingami,' 'Agnidevan,' 'Narasimham,' 'Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu,' 'Nadodikkattu,' 'Vietnam Colony,' 'Natturajavu' and 'Twenty 20' are some of them. He had always loved me like a son. A painful adieu to Madhavettan, who conquered everyone’s hearts with his lovely smile,” Mohanlal concluded.

T P Madhavan started his career as an actor with the 1975 film 'Raagam' directed by A Bhim Singh and then later went on to play a couple of villain roles in movies. His comedic characters were hugely popular and also became material for memes after the arrival of social media. Soon after, he switched to character roles that earned him critical acclaim. He spent the last eight years of his life at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Kollam.