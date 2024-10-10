Amal Neerad's 'Bougainvillea' trailer promises an edge-of-your-seat experience

The trailer for the eagerly awaited Malayalam film Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad, has finally dropped, and it promises to be a thrilling experience. Known for his gripping action sequences and visual storytelling, Amal takes a bold turn into the psychological thriller genre this time, crafting a narrative that aims to keep audiences on edge.

This 131-second teaser, released on Wednesday, provides a tantalizing glimpse into the film's unique world while cleverly leaving many plot points shrouded in mystery.

The story begins with Reethu, played by Jyothirmayi, who is haunted by unsettling nightmares following a harrowing accident involving her husband, Royce (Kunchacko Boban). In the aftermath, Reethu becomes consumed by her art, particularly drawn to painting Bougainvillea flowers. However, her life takes a shocking twist when ACP David Koshy, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil, arrives to investigate a string of missing young women in Theni and seeks her out.

With the only lead being CCTV footage that shows Reethu trailing one of the missing girls, suspicion mounts around her. As Koshy delves deeper, Reethu discovers that someone is buying her artwork for astronomical sums. What connects her to the vanished women? What secrets lurk from that fateful day? Is Royce hiding crucial information? Who is this enigmatic art buyer? And where are the missing women? These questions loom large, waiting to be unravelled when the film finally hits the screens.

Bougainvillea is not just directed by Amal Neerad but also co-written with Lajo Jose. The cinematography, a visual treat, is by Anend C Chandran, while Sushin Shyam lends his musical talent to the film. The editing is skillfully executed by Vivek Harshan, with Joseph Nellickal handling production design. Sound design is crafted by Tapas Nayak, and the film's aesthetic is brought to life with costumes by Sameera Saneesh and makeup by Ronex Xavier.

(Watch the trailer on YouTube)