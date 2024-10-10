'Pushpa 2' coming to theatres earlier than expected?

Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2', directed by Sukumar, is coming to theatres earlier than expected. Though the makers had officially announced that the movie will hit theatres on December 6, we now hear the film will release a day earlier (December 5). This has brought huge relief to fans who were worried that the movie would clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava'.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was officially set to release on Independence Day but was delayed due to post-production and shoot issues. The makers had dropped a new poster from the film a few weeks ago. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year and is sure to break records upon its release. With the excitement reaching new heights after the release of its thrilling teaser and songs, it's hard for the audience to wait any longer for this mega entertainer. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T-Series. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.