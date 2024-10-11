Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty announce 'Singham' re-release before Diwali

As the release of 'Singham Again' approaches this Diwali, director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn are inviting fans to revisit the original story. The duo has announced a re-release of the first instalment in theatres on October 18.

Rohit Shetty shared the news on Instagram, stating, “BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again. Experience the mass again. Experience the euphoria again. Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN! Re-releasing in cinemas on 18th October.”

Ajay Devgn also expressed his enthusiasm for the re-release, posting on Instagram, “Aali re aali aata tumchi baari aali... movie wapas dekhne ki #Singham re-releasing in theatres again.”

Originally released in 2011, Singham starred Ajay as a cop, alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The film was a major blockbuster, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year.