Alia Bhatt reveals being diagnosed with clinical anxiety

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her diagnosis of clinical anxiety. During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, Alia shared a personal story about a moment with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, that triggered her anxiety.

Alia recalled, "Earlier, I had a very different feeling about Raha being photographed. Ranbir and I were together, and I thought, ‘She’s too small. She shouldn’t be a reel on Instagram.’ Then, just before our Christmas lunch in 2023, while we were driving, Ranbir casually suggested, ‘Should we take a picture with Raha today?’ I hesitated and asked, ‘Are you sure?’ Because I do have anxiety. I am clinically diagnosed with anxiety, so every moment feels anxious to me. It’s like worst-case scenario all the time."

She noted that Ranbir was understanding of her feelings and encouraged her to discuss her worst fears. They talked it through during a drive from Bandra to Juhu, and by the end of the conversation, Alia felt more at ease with the idea. "I realized that this is our life, and I don’t want people to think they can’t see my daughter’s face—that wasn’t my intention," she explained.