Amid Rumors, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan share laughter in Ambani wedding teaser

Following months of vibrant celebrations that culminated in July, the Ambani family has debuted a documentary showcasing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Hastakshar ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This grand three-day event brought together a host of business moguls and Bollywood luminaries, including the iconic Bachchan family.

The documentary teaser, now streaming on Jio Cinema, captures joyful moments, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a lighthearted moment while enjoying the stage performances, with their daughter Aaradhya nestled comfortably between them.

In the teaser, the couple looks effortlessly stylish in matching beige outfits as they relax on a sofa, fully engaged in the festivities. Another endearing scene features Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan enjoying the entertainment together.

Amid the excitement, the teaser has sparked rumours about possible strains in Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage. The couple was seen arriving separately at different events during the Ambani celebrations—Aishwarya with Aaradhya, while Abhishek posed with his family. Nonetheless, various viral clips from the wedding festivities show them sharing laughter and enjoying each other's company, hinting that their bond may still be strong despite the speculation.