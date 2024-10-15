Suriya to work with RJ Balaji on his 45th film, AR Rahman to compose music

Suriya is gearing up for his next film, tentatively titled 'Suriya 45', which will be directed by RJ Balaji. The production team recently unveiled the project, and it promises to be an exciting venture with music composed by the renowned A R Rahman.

Upon revealing the official announcement poster, Suriya expressed his enthusiasm with the caption “Thrilled!” Meanwhile, RJ Balaji shared the poster with a bold promise: “We promise you all a BLOCKBUSTER entertainer.”

'Suriya 45' is expected to be an action-thriller set in a village, as suggested by the announcement poster, which features an array of long sickles adorned with tilaks, centred around a single Vel (Spear).

This film will mark the fourth collaboration between Suriya and A.R. Rahman, following their successful work on 'Aayutha Ezhuthu', 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal', and '24'.

Looking ahead, Suriya is also set to star in the film Kanguva, directed by Siva. This fantasy action flick features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil debuts, along with a talented ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and many others.