Popular 1980s actor was taken to New York in pretext of film shoot, gang-raped for days: Alleppey Ashraf

Filmmaker Alleppey Ashraf has made some shocking revelations about a popular female actor who was sexually assaulted for days at a hotel in New York in the 1980s. Ashraf said the actor was taken to the USA in the pretext of shooting a film and was gang-raped by several unknown men there. He said it was Thara Arts Vijayan, who rescued the actor and brought her back to India.

The director opened up about the incident on his YouTube channel and said he wanted the upcoming generation of actors to be cautious.

“A small group comprising of Baby Shalini, Rohini and myself presented a mimicry show in the United States of America in the early 1980s. The show was sponsored by Thara Arts Vijayan (Vijayettan), who organised shows and programs every year. Vijayettan is probably the only living witness to the incident involving a leading female artist who acted opposite Nazir sir in Malayalam and other languages. I was in college when one of her films became a huge hit. It was later remade into other languages. During the height of her popularity, she received a phone call from the USA. The man on the line told her about a film shoot and requested her to join the sets immediately. Soon, they reached an agreement and the actor was flown to the USA,” said Ashraf.

The filmmaker claimed the actor was given a warm welcome at the airport and was accommodated in a flat. She was asked to take rest there. However, two drunk men came to her room in the evening. The actor was shocked by their behaviour and only then realised she had fallen into their trap. These people was not part of the film industry but were members of an underworld mafia in New York city. The assault continued for several days. She even thought she might die there. She was constantly under their watch, but thankfully, one day, she remembered Thara Arts Vijayan and contacted him, when the other men went out. Vijayettan picked up the call. He was working as a telecom engineer in New York then,” said Ashraf.

The filmmaker said Vijayan was able to locate the area though he initially struggled to find the building in which the actor was trapped. “Vijayettan asked her to look out of the window and tell him what she saw. She read a few boards that she could see. Vijayettan got a vague idea about the locality and reached the destination in his car. She was asked to take her things and come out of the building. She quickly came down and got into his car. Vijayettan then drove away swiftly. This scene has been recreated in many movies as everyone in the industry know about this incident. He drove straight to the airport as it wasn’t safe for her to stay in a hotel. He purchased a return ticket for her to India. All of us were shocked on learning about this incident. Though it may sound unbelievable, it is true. I am revealing these details now because I want it to be a lesson for the new generation," he said.