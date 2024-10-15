Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Model Shinu Prem sets the record straight on rumours with Gopi Sundar

Our Correspondent
Published: October 15, 2024 03:33 PM IST
Gopi Sundar and Shinu Prem. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Model Shinu Prem has dismissed rumours linking her to music composer Gopi Sundar. Recently, Shinu posted a picture with Gopi Sundar on her social media, which sparked speculation that she is the composer’s latest love interest.

"I had gone for a shoot and met Gopi Sundar there. We took a photo together, and I shared it on my Instagram page. I included a caption that means he is someone who appreciates our abilities despite our imperfections. However, it was misquoted. Gopi sir was a judge at a beauty contest in which I participated. I spoke to him briefly, and although I wanted to take a photo, I couldn’t because the judges left soon after the show. Now, I finally fulfilled my wish by taking a picture with him."

When the rumours started circulating after the photo was posted, Gopi Sundar reached out to her with a message asking if she was okay. "My family also noticed these unwarranted comments and criticisms. They know me well and trust me; they understand that I will not do anything wrong,” Shinu explained.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE