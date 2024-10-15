Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Nithya Menen and Dhanush Reunite for 'Idli Kadai'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2024 12:45 PM IST
Nithya Menen, Dhanush. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Nithya Menen and Dhanush will reunite on-screen for the film 'Idli Kadai'. The two actors previously collaborated in the 2022 movie 'Thiruchitrambalam'. 'Idli Kadai' marks Dhanush's fourth directorial project, following 'Pa Paandi', 'Raayan', and the yet-to-be-released 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam'.

Nithya Menen confirmed her involvement in 'Idli Kadai' through an Instagram post, where she shared a cheerful selfie with Dhanush. In the picture, Nithya is seen wearing a white T-shirt, while Dhanush sports a yellow tee. Both actors are smiling and holding glasses of tea, capturing a casual moment together. She captioned the post, "New announcement #idlikadai (sic)." Director B.V. Nandini Reddy responded enthusiastically, saying, “Cannot wait.”

Dhanush had previously revealed the film's title, Idli Kadai, last month. He also shared a concept poster on X (formerly Twitter), captioned, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya” along with folded hands and heart emojis. The poster features a roadside shack under a starry night, showcasing a shopkeeper inside while another man observes from outside.
The music for Idli Kadai will be composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures under Dhanush's banner, Wunderbar Films.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE