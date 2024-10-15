Indian heart throb R Madhavan shared a loved-up post of his better half Sarita on her birthday and appreciated her presence in his life. He also shared a photo of the couple, where he can be seen giving her a big kiss on her cheek. For the caption, he wrote: “You know, I can never get enough of this my love. So grateful to be able to do that every year on your birthday as well. You just make me feel like I want to be a better man every day Happily…”

Madhavan said that she amazes him every time he sees her. “You know, I say that all the time, but it never gets old .Happy Happy Birthday Honeyyyy,” he said. Madhavan and Sarita, who is also a movie producer, got married in 1999, after several years of courtship. The two have a son named Vedaant Madhavan.

Madhavan was last seen in the supernatural horror thriller film ‘Shaitaan’ directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raj. The film was an adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film ‘Vash’.

The film revolves around a family which finds trouble when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger, and they set out to stop the possession and uncover the stranger's motives. The actor will next be seen in the Tamil film ‘Adhirshtasaali’ directed by Mithran Jawahar. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Dhansika. R Madhavan began his acting career in the early 1990s by featuring in Hindi soap operas like ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Sea Hawks’ and ‘Ghar Jamai’ and ‘Saaya’. He gained the spotlight with Mani Ratnam's romantic drama film ‘Alai Payuthey’.