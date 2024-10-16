Nick Jonas abruptly exits stage after laser aimed at him during concert

The Jonas Brothers—Nick, Kevin, and Joe—took the stage in Prague on Tuesday as part of their ongoing world tour. A surprising moment occurred during their performance when a video surfaced on social media showing Nick running off the stage. The clip, shared by Instagram user Jonas Daily News, captures Nick glancing at the audience before suddenly sprinting away. He was seen signaling to his security guard, who was close by, as they both exited the stage.

[UPDATES FROM PRAGUE]



Apparently, someone pointed a ‘laser’ at Nick, so he started to feel bad.



They came back on stage and are singing “BB Good”.#TheTour #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/LBkgA1dS1V — Central Jonas Brothers Portugal (@centraljonaspt) October 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Kevin and Joe remained on stage while this unfolded. In another video, a red laser light could be seen directed at Nick's head, which added to the intensity of the situation. Fans reported that the show had to be briefly paused due to the incident, but the brothers quickly resumed their performance. According to sources, the individual responsible for the laser was removed from the venue.

As of now, there has been no official comment from the Jonas Brothers regarding the incident. The trio had performed in Paris just days earlier and is scheduled to take the stage in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday.