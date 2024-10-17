Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Radhika Apte surprises fans with pregnancy reveal at film festival

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2024 12:41 PM IST
Radhika Apte. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Radhika Apte, who married British music composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, is expecting her first child. She revealed the exciting news while attending the UK premiere of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on October 17. It was at this event that she proudly showcased her baby bump.

Radhika took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the premiere, where she dazzled in a sleek black off-shoulder bodycon dress. This was the first time she publicly acknowledged her pregnancy, surprising many fans and followers who were previously unaware.

As soon as she posted the pictures, messages of congratulations began pouring in. One user wrote, “Congratulations girl! Wishing you a healthy pregnancy! Love your work!” Another commented, “Wow, you’re pregnant! Congratulations!”
On the work front, Radhika is also preparing for the release of two English films, Sister Midnight and Last Days, adding to the excitement surrounding this new chapter in her life.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE