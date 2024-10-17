Radhika Apte surprises fans with pregnancy reveal at film festival

Actor Radhika Apte, who married British music composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, is expecting her first child. She revealed the exciting news while attending the UK premiere of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on October 17. It was at this event that she proudly showcased her baby bump.

Radhika took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the premiere, where she dazzled in a sleek black off-shoulder bodycon dress. This was the first time she publicly acknowledged her pregnancy, surprising many fans and followers who were previously unaware.

As soon as she posted the pictures, messages of congratulations began pouring in. One user wrote, “Congratulations girl! Wishing you a healthy pregnancy! Love your work!” Another commented, “Wow, you’re pregnant! Congratulations!”

On the work front, Radhika is also preparing for the release of two English films, Sister Midnight and Last Days, adding to the excitement surrounding this new chapter in her life.