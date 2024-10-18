Mammootty, Suresh Gopi's banter behind the scenes of Mazhavil Entertainment Awards goes viral

Veteran actors Mammootty and Suresh Gopi share a close bond with each other and the two recently displayed their camaraderie at the recently held Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024 ceremony. The video released by the Mazhavil Manorama team showed both the actors in high spirits as they joked about their professional commitments. One person who was in the crowd playfully asked Union Minister Suresh Gopi to make Mammootty a minister. To this, Suresh Gopi, who was being escorted to the car, replied: “I have been telling him for long, but he has to listen, right?'. Mammootty soon came up with a humourous reply: 'This is your situation, right? I'll manage.”

The behind the scenes video from the event features several interesting conversations, mostly between Mammootty and other actors, along with rehearsals for the event.

The Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024, organised by Mazhavil Manorama in partnership with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Kerala Film Producers Association honoured the best talents in Malayalam cinema. Veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar who enthralled the Malayali audience with his performances over the past few decades was honoured with the Ultimate Entertainer Award.