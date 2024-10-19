Only those who keep silent can survive in AMMA: Mallika Sukumaran

Mollywood actor Mallika Sukumaran has criticised the functioning of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and said only those who keep silent can survive within the association. She also said the association was biased in selecting the beneficiaries of its monthly pension scheme. Mallika has never minced words about the association, which had banned both the late actor Sukumaran and her actor-son Prithviraj.

Mallika, in her earlier interviews, had claimed that Sukumaran was banned for criticising and seeking a change in the association bylaw. Prithviraj also faced a three-month ban for acting in Vinayan's directorial 'Albudha Dweepu'.

AMMA has been facing flak for its failure to properly address the issues within the film industry ever since the Hema Commission report was made public. The executive committee led by actor Mohanlal was dissolved after allegations of sexual assault were raised against its key office-bearers.