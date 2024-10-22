Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant again? Fact check

Rumours are swirling that Bollywood star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are headed for a divorce. The speculation intensified when the actress made a solo appearance with her daughter at the Ambani wedding. However, the latest reports suggest that these divorce rumours have been put to rest with claims that Aishwarya is pregnant for a second time.

A widely shared post on social media claims, “After Aaradhya, there will be another baby on the way.” However, a search for similar news stories turned up no credible sources. A reverse image test of the pictures associated with this story revealed that the first image was taken when Aishwarya was pregnant with Aaradhya during a hospital visit in Mumbai for a checkup.

The second picture features Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya visiting actor Sharath Kumar’s residence after the success of Ponniyin Selvan. Interestingly, similar posts claiming Aishwarya was pregnant again circulated on social media in 2021 as well.

Based on the available information, it is clear that these rumours are unfounded.

Fact:

The posts claiming that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is pregnant for the second time are fake.