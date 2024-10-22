After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Shraddha Kapoor to shake a leg with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2?

Shraddha Kapoor who is basking in the success of the superhit sequel 'Stree 2' is reportedly making a special appearance in Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2'. As per 123Telugu, Shradda will feature in a dance number alongside the stylish star as the makers believe their combination will be a sure shot hit. South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, earlier did a dance number 'Oo Antava' with Allu Arjun in the 'Pushpa: The Rise', which went on to become a chartbuster.

'Pushpa 2' directed by Sukumar will hit theatres on December 5. The film was officially set to release on Independence Day but was delayed due to post-production and shoot issues. The makers had dropped a new poster from the film a few weeks ago. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year and is sure to break records upon its release. With the excitement reaching new heights after the release of its thrilling teaser and songs, it's hard for the audience to wait any longer for this mega entertainer. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T-Series. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.