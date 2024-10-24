Aamir Khan, Suriya to shoot for 'Ghajini 2' in Hindi and Tamil simultaneously: Report

Aamir Khan is currently in talks with producers and Madhu Mantena about a potential sequel to the blockbuster film 'Ghajini', originally released in 2008. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the producers have pitched an idea to Aamir, who has requested a developed storyboard before moving forward with the project.

In the meantime, Allu Aravind is planning to produce 'Ghajini 2' in Tamil, with Suriya confirmed as the lead actor. Suriya recently expressed his excitement, saying, 'After a long time, Allu Aravind came up with that idea for the sequel and asked if it would be possible. I said definitely, sir, we can think of it. Yes, the talk has started; things are in process. 'Ghajini 2' might happen'.

Pinkvilla also reported that Aravind and Mantena intend to shoot both the Hindi and Tamil versions of 'Ghajini 2' simultaneously. A source revealed to the news portal that both Suriya and Aamir Khan are excited about the project, but they want to avoid the 'remake' label. They are concerned that releasing one version before the other could diminish the film's novelty and have communicated these concerns to the producers.