Angry woman attacks actor N T Ramaswamy after 'Love Reddy' screening in Hyderabad

A woman, angered by N T Ramaswamy's performance in his latest movie 'Love Reddy', attacked the actor after the screening of the film in Hyderabad. A video, that has gone viral on social media, shows the woman charging at the actor and screaming at him, while grabbing him by the collar. The incident took place after the screening of the film at a theatre complex in Hyderabad. Though the rest of the cast reminded her that it is just a movie, the woman kept asking why Ramaswamy hit his on-screen daughter in the film. Ramaswamy plays a villain role in the movie, where he tries to separate two lovers.

Ramaswamy looked visibly shaken by the incident, which took place when the cast and crew visited the theatre after the screening of the movie. 'Love Reddy' directed by Smaran Reddy features Vani Channanraryaptan and Shravani Krishnaveni in the lead. The Telugu movie revolves around a man whose love life takes an unprecedented turn. The movie has opened to mixed responses though many praised some of the heartfelt moments in the movie and the actors' performances.