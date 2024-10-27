Crying is okay: Singer Anju Joseph reflects on her healing process

Playback singer Anju Joseph recently shared a candid video on social media about her healing journey from trauma. On her Instagram, she posted a compilation that captures moments from her path to recovery, along with the note: “This is what years of healing from trauma looks like! Ps: I’m double okay now! Just wanted to show that what you see on social media isn’t the whole story. There’s a lot of crying involved!”

Her post quickly attracted a wave of supportive comments. In a follow-up, Anju reassured everyone, saying, “Guys, I’m alright! I just wanted to remind you that healing takes time—and crying is perfectly okay!”

Several celebrities joined in to support her. Singer Sithara commented, “I get what you went through; recording was my comfort too.” Music director Alphons Joseph added, “Jesus was carrying you through this journey, dear Anju. Stay strong.” Actress Arya shared her thoughts, saying, “I feel you. This too shall pass, and you’ll soar.”.