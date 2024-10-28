Kavya Madhavan, Meenakshi shower Dileep with love on birthday

Actor Dileep celebrated his 57th birthday recently. His wife and actor Kavya Madhavan took to social media to shower her love for the actor on his birthday. Kavya posted a sweet selfie with the actor and captioned the post: Happy Birthday. His daughter Meenakshi too shared a photo along with Dileep.

Dileep, who was last seen in Vineeth Kumar's 'Pavi Caretaker', recently announced his next movie, directed by debutant Binto Stephen. The film bankrolled by Listin Stephen's 'Magic Frames' is Dileep's 150th film.

The makers released the first look poster of the film, where Dileep can be seen posing for a family photograph. Siddique and Bindu Panicker are seen sitting next to the actor, while Dhyan Sreenivasan is also part of the film. The movie has been titled 'Prince and Family' and is touted to be a family drama. Dileep plays the titular character in the movie and will play Siddique and Bindu's son again after the 2019 film 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel'. Dhyan Sreenivasan will play his younger brother.