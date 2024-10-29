Kokila is just 24 years old, we are going to have a baby soon: Bala

Actor Bala recently revealed that there is an 18-year age gap between him and his wife, Kokila. He shared that they will soon welcome a baby and hope to lead a happy life together. Reflecting on their relationship, he called himself an 'idiot' for not recognizing Kokila’s love for him. Bala has been in the news lately due to his fourth marriage to Kokila, who is his maternal uncle’s daughter.

“Kokila is just 24 years old. I’m saying this openly, and you can say whatever you want. I don’t mind if you make fun of me; I’m just speaking the truth. I may be a good person, but I can lose control when I get angry. She gave me valuable advice: if I help 99 people and then slap one, the virtue of helping 99 is lost. That’s when I realized what matters. I’ve decided to move legally now, and I have a lawyer. I’m leaving this place; I’ll only be with you for a short while,” Bala said.

Bala also noted that his fans have been curious about whether Kokila actually wrote a diary about him. He mentioned that she wrote it in 2018 and even drew a picture for him. “She penned a poem for me. I have a photograph that might shock Kerala. I always say there is a God. Although there have been many people in my life, she is the one destined to enjoy everything with me. My wife doesn’t like the media, but we’re going to have a baby soon. We will lead a great life together. I will always be the king! If I’m the king, then she is my queen. If someone is jealous of me, that’s their problem. They keep saying I married four times, yet they can’t find even one woman. They find faults in everything I do?” Bala expressed.

The actor also confessed that he had never felt romantic love for Kokila until now, revealing that he is 42 years old. “I am the luckiest man. Money will come and go. I’ve faced death closely and returned. I believe there is a God. My mother was the one who arranged this alliance. I carried her around when she was little. Love that develops slowly over time is different from love that appears suddenly. It took me three months to make this decision. How many people cry secretly in their rooms before going to bed? I won’t cry like that anymore. I’ve cried for ten years, and I will not cry anymore,” Bala stated.