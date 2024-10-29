Lalettan goes Hollywood: Mohanlal reimagined in Tinseltown classics

What if Mohanlal appeared as characters in iconic Hollywood films? Just imagining his mass style in 'The Godfather' or as a suave 'James Bond' is an exciting thought! Recently, AI-generated pictures showcasing what it would be like if Malayalam cinema's beloved star, Mohanlal, took on lead roles in films like The Godfather, Titanic, and James Bond has gone viral on social media.

The pictures creatively use AI technology to superimpose Mohanlal's vintage face onto characters from classic movies such as 'Rocky', 'Titanic', 'Top Gun', 'Indiana Jones', 'The Matrix', 'Star Wars', 'James Bond', and 'Predator'. Fans have been buzzing, commenting on how perfectly Mohanlal fits each of these iconic roles, as showcased by the Instagram account ai.magine.

What’s remarkable is that even while stepping into these global characters, Mohanlal's unique look and style shine through. It’s a fun blend of his Malayalam essence with the glamour of Hollywood. The video has gained significant traction and has been shared widely on the X platform with the hashtag #Mohanlal.