Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has removed the last image he had of his former wife and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Instagram. The move comes days ahead of the actor's second marriage to his wife-to-be and actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha's fans were quick to notice the move after the actor removed the 'Majili' poster from his Instagram page. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had played an onscreen couple in 'Majili', which released in 2019.

Though Naga Chaitanya had deleted all the other photos with Samantha post his divorce from the 'Citadel' actor, he retained the 'Majili' poster. Some of Samantha's fans had stated it was disrespectful to Samantha to only keep one picture from a film poster from their past life together.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are preparing to exchange vows soon. They recently shared stunning images from a recent pre-wedding ceremony, which took place in Vishakhapatnam.

Previously, Nagarjuna had shared details about the couple's engagement on X, noting that it was a quick affair, prompted by an auspicious day. He emphasized their desire for an intimate celebration and mentioned that while wedding plans are still in the works, it won’t be happening right away. Rumours have emerged suggesting that the couple may be considering a December wedding at the Udaipur palace as a destination event, though no official confirmations have been made yet.