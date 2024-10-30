Bala faces backlash for social media posts with wife after fourth marriage

Actor Bala is facing sharp criticism for his continuous social media posts featuring his wife, even after his fourth marriage. He has expressed a desire to live life with his wife following the wedding, contradicting his earlier statement about avoiding media attention. Bala had been actively posting on social media even after his previous marriage.

Comments from the public have been pointed out: "He has started showcasing his wife again. My dear Bala, please stop putting up these videos; it’s annoying. You both should focus on living well. Why this need for attention? This is wrong. Even with a mere 250 crore in hand, there’s no difference of even 25 paise."

Bala has revealed that there is an 18-year age difference between him and his wife, Kokila. He mentioned that they are expecting a child soon and that they plan to live well together. Additionally, he admitted to feeling foolish for not recognizing Kokila’s love earlier.