Karan Johar's kids soak in Diwali festive fervour. See pics

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar shared a couple of photos from his family's Diwali celebrations. The photos feature his mother Hiroo Johar and twins Yash and Roohi in Indian ethnic wear. Karan Johar wrote in the caption, “From us to you … we wish you the best festive season and all the love , joy , mutual respect , and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest… thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions … styled by @ekalakhani”.

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo with her grandchildren. Photo: Instagram

Recently, KJo attended the 70th National Awards ceremony in the National Capital as his production ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ received the National Award for Best Film in AVGC (Best Animation Film). Earlier, Karan Johar engaged in a public spat with actor-director Divya Khossla, a day after the release of ‘Jigra’ when Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of ‘Jigra’.

She had shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for ‘Jigra’. She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the figures were fabricated at the behest of the production house behind ‘Jigra’ which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.

(With IANS inputs)