TV actors Kris Venugopal and Divya Sreedhar get married in private ceremony

Television actors Kris Venugopal and Divya Sreedhar got married at a private function in Guruvayoor on Tuesday. The duo worked together in the serial 'Patharamattu' following which they proceeded with the marriage plans. Divya said it was Kris who proposed to her. “When Kris told me he wanted to get married, I was not sure. He was in a different league altogether. However, he was convinced that he only wanted to marry me,” said Divya.

The actor who is known mostly for playing negative shades of characters in Malayalam serials said her children – a son and daughter – were on board when she discussed about her marriage with Kris. “They are happy. Now, they have a father,” she said.

Kris who is a published author, voice artist and actor, who has worked both in serials and films, including 'Pullu Rising' and 'Sambhavasthalathu Ninnum'. Divya is a prominent serial actor and has worked in several project.