Suriya, 'Kanguva' team heartbroken over Nishad Yusuf's death

Actor Suriya expressed his condolences on the passing away of celebrated editor Nishad Yusuf, who was part of the 'Kanguva' team. The actor took to Twitter to share his grief.

“Heartbroken to hear Nishadh is no more! You’ll always be remembered as a quiet and important person of team Kanguva.. In our thoughts and prayers..! My heartfelt condolences to Nishadh’s family & friends. RIP,” he said. Malayalam film editor Nishadh Yusuf (43) was found dead at his residence in Panampilly Nagar on Wednesday. His body was found hanging in his flat.

The police have not yet disclosed the cause of death, and investigations are ongoing without any statements released. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala Directors' Union shared the tragic news on their official Facebook page. They paid tribute to the renowned editor, stating: "The sudden passing of Nishadh Yusuf, a pivotal figure in shaping the future of contemporary Malayalam cinema, is a loss that the film industry will struggle to come to terms with. Our deepest condolences from the FEFKA Directors' Union."