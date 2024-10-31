'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' banned in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Indian box office is gearing up for a thrilling showdown on November 1, with two major films, 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', hitting theatres. However, both films have run into a significant hurdle overseas—they’ve been banned in Saudi Arabia due to references to religious content, mythology, and homosexuality.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Singham Again faced the ban primarily because it mentions the Ramayana and includes themes of Hindu-Muslim conflict. This has raised concerns for Saudi authorities, leading to the film's rejection. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also hit a wall, as it contains references to homosexuality, which is strictly prohibited in the Gulf region. While these themes haven’t been overtly shown in the trailers or songs, they could be pivotal to the film's storyline.

On the brighter side, Singham Again is shaping up to be one of the biggest entries in Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe.' The film boasts a stellar cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, among others. The trailer hints at intriguing connections to the Ramayana, promising an engaging experience for fans.