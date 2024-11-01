'Empuraan' makers confirm film's release date and it's nearer than you think

'Empuraan', the second instalment of the Lucifer franchise, will hit theatres soon. The makers confirmed the release date of the Mohanlal-starrer on Friday. Mohanlal and Manju Warrier shared the details on their social media page. “The second instalment of the Lucifer franchise hits cinemas worldwide on 27th March 2025," the actors wrote.

The film directed by Prithviraj features a stellar cast with actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Saniya Iyyappan, and Sachin Khadekar reprising their roles. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shine Tom Chacko are new joinees to the franchise. The movie is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor for the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas and Laika. Murali Gopi has penned the story and screenplay of Empuraan.

The crew is currently in Thiruvananthapuram, where one of the final legs of the movie is being shot. Recently, the makers wrapped up the Hyderabad leg of the shoot. Earlier in July, the makers faced some difficulty while shooting in Gujarat due to the unpredictable weather conditions. The Gujarat schedule, was reportedly the longest and included some of the significant scenes in the movie.