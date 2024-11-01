Zero-tolerance is the way forward: WCC makes major recommendations to film policy panel

Filmmaker Anjali Menon who is the founding member of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has sought a zero-tolerance policy to fight discrimination and violence against women in the film industry. The WCC, during the cinema policy committee meeting held recently, also pointed out the need for a permanent commission headed by those working in the film industry and other fields, including culture, labour, law and welfare of women and children, to address the grievances of the victims. The WCC highlighted the need to form a statute for the film industry that addresses all legal gaps in industry practice. It also sought the formation of a multi-member tribunal that functions as the redressal forum for all grievances related to the film industry.

The collective addressed the issues affecting the industry in their 32-page report, which was tabled at the cinema policy committee meeting. The WCC also demanded timely execution of the recommendations made in the Hema Committee and Adoor Gopalakrishnan Committee reports. The committee has been seeking opinions and suggestions from various film bodies ahead of the cinema conclave, which will formulate a cinema policy in the state.