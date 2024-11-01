Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Zero-tolerance is the way forward: WCC makes major recommendations to film policy panel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2024 03:25 PM IST
Anjali Menon speaks about the WCC recommendations. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Entertainment News

Filmmaker Anjali Menon who is the founding member of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has sought a zero-tolerance policy to fight discrimination and violence against women in the film industry. The WCC, during the cinema policy committee meeting held recently, also pointed out the need for a permanent commission headed by those working in the film industry and other fields, including culture, labour, law and welfare of women and children, to address the grievances of the victims. The WCC highlighted the need to form a statute for the film industry that addresses all legal gaps in industry practice. It also sought the formation of a multi-member tribunal that functions as the redressal forum for all grievances related to the film industry.

The collective addressed the issues affecting the industry in their 32-page report, which was tabled at the cinema policy committee meeting. The WCC also demanded timely execution of the recommendations made in the Hema Committee and Adoor Gopalakrishnan Committee reports. The committee has been seeking opinions and suggestions from various film bodies ahead of the cinema conclave, which will formulate a cinema policy in the state.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE