Actor and director Joju George reportedly threatened a film reviewer who posted negative reviews about his film on social media. The reviewer who introduced himself as Adarsh said Joju contacted him over the phone and threatened him for criticising the rape scene in his debut directorial ‘Pani’. He alleged that Joju also challenged him asking him if he had the guts to face the actor personally. Adarsh posted the voice clip on his Facebook page.

"I had posted a review about a rape scene in the movie directed by Joju George. He threatened me over the phone and asked me if I had the guts to face him directly. Joju might have seen people cower in front of him, but I am not someone like them. I am sharing the voice clip because I don’t want him to repeat these kinds of threats to others,” said Adarsh.

Meanwhile, Joju has reacted to the incident and said he was hurt by the negative publicity about his film. ‘Pani’ is Joju George’s debut directorial and features him as a local kingpin.

The film opened to positive responses among the public with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap comparing the film to movies that are part of new wave Korean cinema.