Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Joju George threatens film reviewer for criticising rape scene in ‘Pani’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2024 09:51 AM IST Updated: November 02, 2024 02:49 PM IST
Joju George's debut directorial 'Pani' hit theatres recently. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor and director Joju George reportedly threatened a film reviewer who posted negative reviews about his film on social media. The reviewer who introduced himself as Adarsh said Joju contacted him over the phone and threatened him for criticising the rape scene in his debut directorial ‘Pani’. He alleged that Joju also challenged him asking him if he had the guts to face the actor personally. Adarsh posted the voice clip on his Facebook page.

"I had posted a review about a rape scene in the movie directed by Joju George. He threatened me over the phone and asked me if I had the guts to face him directly. Joju might have seen people cower in front of him, but I am not someone like them. I am sharing the voice clip because I don’t want him to repeat these kinds of threats to others,” said Adarsh.
Meanwhile, Joju has reacted to the incident and said he was hurt by the negative publicity about his film. ‘Pani’ is Joju George’s debut directorial and features him as a local kingpin.

The film opened to positive responses among the public with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap comparing the film to movies that are part of new wave Korean cinema.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE