Sandra Thomas has been removed from the Kerala Film Producers Association for allegedly violating norms of the association. The producers association sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office claiming that the 'Little Hearts' producer had filed a false case against the members of the executive body.

Ernakulam Central Police recently registered a case against nine office bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) over a complaint of alleged misbehaviour registered by a woman colleague. The complaint included the names of top producers in the industry, including Listin Stephen, B Rakesh, and Anto Joseph. The producer had filed the complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to investigate sexual assault cases in the Malayalam film industry. According to her, the accused misbehaved, attempting to outrage her modesty after inviting her to resolve a production-related dispute.