Jyotika praises 'Amaran' as a landmark in Tamil cinema, compares it to 'Jai Bhim'

Actor Jyotika recently took to Instagram to share her appreciation for Tamil movie 'Amaran', directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. In her post, she described the film as a significant contribution to Tamil cinema, drawing a parallel to the powerful impact of 'Jai Bhim'. Her words were a tribute to the collective efforts of the entire team, including director Periasamy, as well as the lead actors, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

"Salute to the film Amaran and its team!" Jyotika wrote. "Director @rajkumarperiasamy, what a diamond you have created! Yet another classic in Tamil cinema after #JaiBhim. Bravo @sivakarthikeyan! I can only imagine the effort and strain it must have taken to embody this role. @saipallavi.senthamarai! What an actor you are... You took my heart and breath away in the last 10 minutes. So proud of you."

Jyotika also recognized the contributions of Indhu Rebecca Varghese and Major Mukund Varadarajan. "Mrs. Indhu Rebecca Varghese, your sacrifice and positivity have touched our hearts and enlightened our souls," she wrote. "Major Mukund Varadarajan, as you stand by us, every citizen celebrates your valour. We can only hope to raise our children to be as honourable as you. It's a fitting tribute to the Indian Army."