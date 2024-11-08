Mohanlal confirms he won't return as AMMA office-bearer

Mohanlal has announced that he will not be returning to lead the actors' organisation 'AMMA'. He confirmed that he will no longer take up the role of office-bearer within the organisation.

The general body meeting and elections of AMMA are scheduled to take place in June. Former vice president Jayan Cherthala had previously suggested that the old executive committee might be reinstated. Similarly, actor Suresh Gopi had also indicated that such a possibility existed.

The controversy within AMMA surfaced after the release of the Hema Committee report. Following the report, Mohanlal emphasized that the events had provided an opportunity for everyone to speak openly. He added that it was wrong to target only 'AMMA' in this situation, as the organization represents the collective interests of actors.

Mohanlal also stated that if there is concrete evidence of wrongdoing, those responsible should be held accountable and punished. He expressed hope that this issue could become a major movement in Kerala and urged that the Malayalam film industry, which provides employment to thousands, should not be harmed or divided by unnecessary controversies.