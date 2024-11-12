Avneet Kaur’s ‘mission accomplished’ as she meets Tom Cruise on set of his latest movie

Actress Avneet Kaur recently had the thrilling opportunity to meet Hollywood star Tom Cruise on the set of his upcoming film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'. On Monday, 11th November, Avneet shared her excitement with fans on social media by posting several photos with Cruise, along with a heartfelt note describing the memorable experience. She also mentioned the incredible stunts she witnessed him perform during the shoot.

Alongside the photos, Avneet wrote, "I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar."

She continued, "Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025!"

In her professional life, Avneet was last seen in the film 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', where she starred alongside Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise officially revealed the title for the eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible series along with its first trailer. This highly anticipated film, originally slated for a 2022 release, faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. It is now set to hit theatres on 23rd May 2025, a date eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.