Coldplay expands India tour with extra concert date; here's where and when it will happen

British band Coldplay has added another show to their upcoming India tour. The band, which is set to perform in Mumbai in January, will now also perform in Ahmedabad. Coldplay shared the exciting news on Twitter, announcing, “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED for Coldplay: The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST.”

Fans eager to attend the Ahmedabad concert can purchase tickets starting November 16, 2024, at 12 pm IST through BookMyShow. The ticket sale process will follow a virtual queue system with randomization, similar to the one used for their Mumbai shows.

Coldplay was initially set to perform three shows in India as part of their Music of The Spheres World Tour 2025. The concerts will take place on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Tickets for these performances went on sale last month but sold out almost instantly. Virtual queues reached millions, leaving many hopeful fans disappointed as tickets were snapped up in minutes.