K-drama fans yet to come to terms with actor Song Jae Lim's death. What happened in the last few hours?

South Korean actor and model Song Jae Rim's death has sent shockwaves across the K-drama and modelling industry. The actor, 39, was found dead at his apartment on Tuesday, just hours after he shared a cryptic note on social media. The actor attached two selfies with the post. The casual photos and the news of the actor's sudden death has left many people shocked. Though the exact cause of his death is yet unknown, there are reports that suggest the actor died by suicide. The police reportedly found two pages of a suicide note in the apartment. Reports also suggest that his friend, who was supposed to have lunch with the actor, had found his body.

Song Jae Rim, who was born in Deahak Dong, Seoul, began his professional career as a model. He walked the ramp for many prestigious collections in Seoul. Though he shot to fame, Song's real passion lies in acting, following which, he made his acting debut in 2009. However, his first break came with his role in the drama series 'The Moon Embracing the Sun', in which he played the protagonist. The love story was an instant hit in South Korea and globally. The actor then went on to play some interesting characters. His comic timing in 'Cool Guys, Hot Ramen' was well-appreciated. He was often seen in music videos featuring famous K-Pop stars. He became a household name after the release of the fun drama series 'We Got Married'.