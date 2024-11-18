The trailer of 'Pushpa 2', one of the most anticipated films to release this year, promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. The trailer opens with a person in background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money. The trailer then goes on to show several electrifying moments mostly in terms of action set pieces. There’s also a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s iconic character of Srivalli in the movie.

However, the game truly changes with the entry of the Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in the trailer. His entry is kept simple yet it makes a big impact as he emerges out of a lake while taking a bath. The eccentricity of Fahadh’s character of a cop makes for a perfect antagonistic force for Allu Arjun’s character of sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa.

Pushpa has indeed become a brand in the country that has set a new benchmark of success. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is from T Series. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ went through production delays as the makers moved its release date from August 15 to December 6.

However, now the makers have revealed the film will release on December 5. The film was earlier supposed to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the makers of ‘Chhaava’ have reportedly moved the film’s release date in order to avoid the clash.