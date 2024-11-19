Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi recently opened up about her disinterest in marriage, candidly sharing her views on the subject. "I don’t believe in the concept of marriage. At the ages of eight, ten, and even 25, marriage was a dream for me. I had imagined getting married in Guruvayur. But as I grew older, my perspective changed," she revealed.

Reflecting on her observations, Aishwarya noted how marriage often seemed to lead to unhappiness for many. "When I look at the people around me who are married, most of them are not happy. Only a few among many seem genuinely happy. I’m 34 now, and over the past year, I’ve seen only one family living joyfully together. They’re not Malayalis. In others, I noticed compromises. None of them seemed to grow personally or in their individual space. It was only when I gained clarity and awareness that I realised marriage is not for me," she added.

Sharing a light-hearted anecdote, Aishwarya mentioned suggesting to her mother that she create a Matrimony account for her. "I was on a matrimonial site, but people thought it was a fake profile," she said, laughing.

Aishwarya’s latest film, 'Hello Mummy', directed by Vaishakh Elans, is set to release in theatres on November 21. She expressed her thoughts on marriage during an interview with the YouTube channel I Am With Dhanya Varma as part of the movie’s promotional activities.