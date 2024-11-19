A video of Mammootty leaving Kochi for Sri Lanka along with producer Antony Perumbavoor is making the rounds on social media. As per reports, the megastar left for Sri Lanka to join Mohanlal on the sets of the upcoming Mahesh Narayanan's movie. Kunchacko Boban's latest post has put to rest speculations about the upcoming big budget project.

“With the Big M’s…Fanboying at its peak. A Mahesh Narayanan Movie!!,” he wrote, while sharing a picture with Mohanlal and Mammootty. The post has created a lot of buzz with many people sharing their excitement on seeing the trio together. Several Mollywood actors also expressed their happiness.

Editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan is known for his commercially hit films, including 'Take Off', 'C U Soon' and 'Malik'. His collaboration with Mohanlal and Mammootty has hyped up expectations. The two veterans were seen in 'Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty' but their last major collaboration was in the 2008 film 'Twenty:20'.