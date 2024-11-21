Fahadh Faasil is the latest actor to join the sets of Mahesh Narayanan’s film, the shoot of which is currently under way in Sri Lanka. There was already a lot of excitement when megastar Mammootty joined Mohanlal on the sets of the film recently. Kunchacko Boban who accompanied Mammootty to Sri Lanka, is also an integral part of the film. He shared a couple of photos with the two Big Ms from the sets. Fahadh Faasil’s arrival has given rise to speculations whether more big names will feature in the movie. “Is this another Twenty:20 bankrolled by AMMA?,” wrote one Reddit user.

The film tentatively titled 'MMMN' (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan) is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas and Anto Joseph's AJFC (Anto Joseph Film Company).

Recently, the makers released a video of the pooja ceremony of the film. Editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan is known for his commercially hit films, including 'Take Off', 'C U Soon' and 'Malik'. His collaboration with Mohanlal and Mammootty has hyped up expectations. The two veterans were seen in 'Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty' but their last major collaboration was in the 2008 film 'Twenty:20'.