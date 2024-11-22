Actors Nayanthara and Dhanush who are involved in a controversy following the release of Nayanthara's latest documentary were spotted together at a wedding of a film producer in Chennai. In photos that went viral on X, the two can be seen sitting at adjacent chairs but seem to ignore each other. Both Nayanthara and filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan attended producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding while Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush were also present. Aakash is making his debut as a producer with Dhanush's film 'Idli Kadai', while he has also planned other projects with top Kollywood actors, including Nayanthara.

Nayanthara issued a three-page open letter to actor and producer Dhanush, claiming that the actor-director had not cooperated with her for her just-released documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale', despite frequent requests from her side. She also alleged that that Dhanush demanded Rs 10 crore as damages for using ‘three seconds’ of the behind-the-scenes videos from Dhanush’s film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in the documentary trailer. Nayanthara said the videos are already available on social media sites and the portions used in their documentary were shot on personal cameras.

The documentary, which released on Netflix, partially revolves around Nayanthara's rise to the top, the challenges she faced in the way and her marriage to Vignesh Shivan.