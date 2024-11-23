A video of actor Vinayakan making offensive remarks outside a restaurant in Goa has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Vinayakan is seen hurling insults in English at the people inside the restaurant. The footage, reportedly captured on a mobile phone, was shared online, drawing widespread attention. While some speculated that the incident might be part of a film shoot, it has been confirmed that this is not related to any cinema-related activity.

Vinayakan was in Goa for personal reasons and is expected to return home today. During his visit, a verbal altercation occurred between him and the restaurant's patrons. Sources close to the actor told Manorama Online that the exact reason for the argument remains unclear.

The actor’s upcoming project features him and Mammootty in the lead roles. Vinayakan’s last theatrical release was 'Thekku Vadakku'.