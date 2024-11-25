Amidst swirling rumours about their relationship, Abhishek Bachchan has taken a moment to express his gratitude towards his wife and fellow actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Abhishek praised Aishwarya for being a responsible and selfless mother. He shared that he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to work in films, thanks to Aishwarya's unwavering support at home.

Abhishek acknowledged that while he is busy working on his projects, Aishwarya takes on the responsibility of being there for their daughter, Aaradhya. “Even in my household, I’m very lucky I get to go out and make movies. But I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that,” he said. However, he added that children do not see things in such a way. "They don’t look upon you in the third person. They look upon you in the first – you're the parent, the father, or the mother,” he explained.

Reflecting on his own childhood, Abhishek shared how he never felt the absence of his parents, despite their demanding careers. During the peak of Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom in the 1970s, his mother Jaya Bachchan had taken a step back from acting to focus on raising her children. “I never thought of it as a kid. My mother had stopped acting in films when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. But we never felt the void of dad not being around,” he said. He went on to add that, for him, it was never a big deal: "At the end of the day, after work, you come home at night."

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who tied the knot in 2007, share a daughter, Aaradhya, who was born in 2011. Recently, Aaradhya celebrated her 13th birthday with her mother, Aishwarya, but Abhishek was noticeably absent from the pictures shared by the family.