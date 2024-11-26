Kavya Madhavan recently marked her wedding anniversary with a sweet gesture by sharing pictures with her husband, Dileep, on Instagram. The actress posted the images with a simple caption, featuring just a heart and a cake emoji to celebrate the occasion. True to her style, the pictures were shared in the comment section of the post, adding a personal touch to her tribute.

In the photos, the couple looked picture-perfect, dressed in matching outfits. Dileep chose a black-and-white colour theme, while Kavya wore an elegant white churidar. Their coordinated look perfectly captured the warmth and joy of their special day.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tied the knot eight years ago in a low-key ceremony. Dileep had made an unexpected announcement of their wedding through a Facebook Live session, which surprised fans. The ceremony itself was an intimate affair, attended by a select few from the film industry, with Meenakshi, a school student at the time, also present at the event.

Kavya rose to fame in Malayalam cinema with her standout role in 'Chandranudikkunna Dikkil', directed by Lal Jose. Her co-star in the film, who played the hero, later became her real-life partner. Their marriage, though celebrated, was also surrounded by media attention, controversies, and gossip.

Since her marriage, Kavya has distanced herself from the film industry. She is currently based in Chennai, focusing on her family life and supporting her daughter Mahalakshmi with her education.