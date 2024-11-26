The second edition of the Kerala Film Market, which will be held as a precursor to the International Film Festival of Kerala, is all set to begin on December 11 in Thiruvananthapuram. The three-day event, which is being designed with the aim of developing the market into a large-scale system similar to the Film Bazaar at the International Film Festival of India, will boast of workshops helmed by some of the best minds in world cinema and B2B meetings with popular firms across the globe.

According to Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N Karun, the market aims to share innovative knowledge in the fields of cinema and increase the global commercial potential of Malayalam cinema. “Following the success of the first edition of KFM, the second edition has been prepared in a more extensive manner,” he said.

A cinematography workshop led by world renowned cinematographer Agnes Godard and the background music workshop led by renowned French musician Beatrice Thiriet are the major highlights of the event, which will be attended by film producers and creative professionals, among others.

In the 'In Conversation' session to be held as part of KFM 2, Shaji N Karun, Golda Sallem, Agnes Godard, Ingrid Lill Hogton, Ravi Kottarakkara, Anil Mehta, Pooja Gupte, Suresh Eriyat, Ravishanker Venkateswaran, Manu Pava and Ashish Kulkarni will share knowledge and ideas with delegates through conversations on various topics. There will be interactive sessions with the producers of successful Malayalam films on all three days of KFM. The Viewing Room, a part of KFM 2, will be open at the Tagore Theatre premises from December 11 to 20.