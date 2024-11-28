Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an event in Dubai on Wednesday, and her appearance has stirred some speculation among fans. Notably, she was introduced at the event without using the 'Bachchan' surname, a departure from her usual practice. This caught the attention of netizens, especially given the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan.

At the event, Aishwarya’s name appeared on the screen simply as 'Aishwarya Rai', without the addition of 'Bachchan'. The host also introduced her as Aishwarya Rai, which led fans to wonder whether the couple’s reported marital troubles could be true.

"This gathering is more than just an event, it is a legacy of empowerment it is an honor, an absolute privilege to be here, at the global women's forum in Dubai 2024

Aishwarya Rai

International Star#GWFD2024 pic.twitter.com/7DoH9TlYPf — مؤسسة دبي للمرأة (@DubaiWomenEst) November 27, 2024

The actress was attending the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, where she spoke passionately about women’s rights and empowerment. While her personal life continues to make headlines, Aishwarya's professional career remains noteworthy. She was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', directed by Mani Ratnam, but has not yet announced any new projects.

Meanwhile, her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, is currently celebrating the success of his latest release, I Want To Talk directed by Shoojit Sircar, and is set to appear next in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar.