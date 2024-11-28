The film 'Turkish Tharkkam', starring Sunny Wayne, Lukman, and Harishree Ashokan, has been temporarily withdrawn from theatres following allegations of religious insult. The controversy erupted after threats were made against the film's producer and director. However, Congress leader VT Balram has raised doubts about the timing of the controversy, suggesting that the accusations of religious insult might have been deliberately manufactured to save a film that was either already struggling or about to be pulled from theatres.

Balram took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the issue, expressing concern about the growing market for Islamophobia both globally and in India. He pointed out that this trend is also increasing in Kerala. The film, which deals with the theme of Muslim burial practices and the tensions surrounding it, has faced accusations of insulting religion. However, the filmmakers have clarified that the film does not aim to belittle or offend any religion.

Balram questioned the true motivations behind the controversy, suggesting that it might have been created to garner attention for a film that was underperforming at the box office. He stressed how the right-wing media has extensively covered the issue, but there has been no clear investigation by the police regarding the alleged threats or religious insults.

In his statement, Balram wrote, "I was not aware of a movie called 'Turkish Tharkkam' being released, nor was I aware of any controversy or dispute surrounding it. I did not see any posts on social media, including Facebook, that criticised the film. Now, due to allegations of 'religious insult' and threats made against the producer and director, the film has been temporarily pulled from theatres. But I have doubts whether this controversy and the threat allegations were deliberately created to save a movie that might have already flopped or was about to fail. If that is the case, it is a serious issue. It is a pure lie and an extremely dangerous trend."

He went on to say, "Islamophobia is gaining significant traction worldwide, and in India as well. Recently, its influence has been growing in Kerala. We are in an era where political parties, after losing elections, create communal narratives to justify their defeat. Filmmakers are also seizing this opportunity to profit from such trends. This is something that society cannot support."