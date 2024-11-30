Actor Baiju Ezhupunna, who lost his younger brother Shelju Jonappan recently, recalled how the 49-year-old had led a healthy lifestyle. “Shelju neither smoked nor consumed alcohol. He was also someone who exercised regularly,” said Baiju. Shelju passed away after suffering from a heart attack. “I had spoken with Shelju in the afternoon. I was on my way to Idukki, but when I reached Thodupuzha, I learnt that he had become unwell. He was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. But, the journey to the hospital was delayed due to the bad condition of our roads. Though the hospital authorities tried to revive him for around 20 minutes, they were unable to save his life," he said.

“Shelju was very conscious about his health and often monitored his blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels. When he fell unwell, Shelju’s wife thought it was because of some fluctuations in his sugar levels. He was only 49,” said Baiju while speaking to a channel after his brother’s funeral.

Shelju is survived by wife Simi Shelju and children Siyan, Shaun and Soniya. Actor Baiju Ezhupunna, Rajitha Pius and Rekha Bernard are his siblings. The funeral service was held at St. Sebastian’s church in Needakara on Wednesday.